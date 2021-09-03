“Take time to smile”: Loved ones remember Kennewick man who inspired a community

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A beloved community member who inspired others through positivity and resiliency, Richard Linderman recently passed away after a harsh case of COVID-19 forced him into the hospital for several weeks.

Linderman was the founder of a Facebook page and group called ‘Incarceration To Inspiration,’ which he used to build an online community of supportive people who empower each other to live life to the fullest. The Kennewick resident reminded everyone to find joy in every moment and “Take Time To Smile” when times get tough.

Even while suffering from this devastating loss, Richard’s wife, Tina Warner, wants to honor her husband and his treasured catchphrase.

“He made a huge impact on the community and was loved so very deeply,” Warner said. “Even up till the time he was put on the vent, he pushed for people to get the vaccine so others wouldn’t suffer. He will be missed dearly.”

PREVIOUS: ‘My biggest regret’: Unvaccinated Kennewick man dies after lengthy bout of COVID-19

Lynne McKee, a family friend, will miss Richard’s presence in her and her children’s lives.

“Richard was such a bright light and drew so many to him for smiles and encouragement,” McKee said. “He was a rough diamond turned into an amazing jewel. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on.”

KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White had a conversation with Linderman via Facebook Messenger while he was attached to a ventilator in the ICU. During their conversation, Linderman said that not getting the COVID-19 vaccine was his “biggest regret.”

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster listening to the doctors tell you there’s a very high chance of you dying from this,” Linderman said in August. “The vaccine would’ve curbed the symptoms, so it’s been a week of regret for not getting the vaccine as I’m now fighting for my life.”

RELATED: Tri-Cities endure worst month of COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.