Low visibility on I-90 between Moses Lake and Ellensburg, authorities warn

Law enforcement officials are warning drivers of low visibility on I-90 between Moses Lake and Ellensburg Wednesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office indicated that wind appears to be a factor. As of 4:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office is advising travelers to drive carefully or wait for the wind to subside.

Trooper John Bryant tweeted that there are areas of low visibility all the way to Ellensburg, located 70 miles from Moses Lake.

#Caution: Areas of Low Visibility along I-90 from Ellensburg to Moses Lake. https://t.co/odgA0ieqha pic.twitter.com/njIMB1X15U — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 20, 2020

