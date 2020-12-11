Lower Valley Christmas Trucks spread holiday cheer throughout Eastern Washington

This group has spread cheer throughout the region with festive and themed trucks.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

(Photo Courtesy of Lower Valley Christmas Trucks)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Last night, Kennewick was illuminated by the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks. Tonight, they’ll head to Yakima to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks visit various regions throughout Eastern Washington, drawing a crowd from near and far. Most recently, the group of truck drivers paraded up and down Kennewick Ave, honking their horns and blasting holiday music as spectators cheered from the sidewalk.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the trucks rode between Highway 395 and South Morain Street. They also made their way down S Olympia Ave.

After weeks of decoration, the trucks are decked out with roughly 20,000 lights each in various patterns and styles to bring joy to Eastern Washington communities.

The truckers are taking COVID-19 very seriously. Ahead of their drive-through parade in Yakima at 5:30 p.m. this evening, the Yakima Christmas Trucks posted a warning to their Facebook page. If crowds begin to gather and observers fail to meet social-distancing guidelines, the trucks will end the parade and exit the area.

To catch the Holiday light show this evening, spectators can head to Wray’s Marketfresh IGA Chalet at the intersection of N 56th Ave. and Summitview Ave.

