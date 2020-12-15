Lower Yakima Valley shootings leave 1 man dead, 2 teens injured

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two shootings within a half-hour of each other in the Lower Yakima Valley on Sunday left one man dead and two teenage boys “seriously injured.”

FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd said authorities responded about 9:30 p.m. to a shooting near White Swan High School, where two teenage boys were found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

“It’s a tragedy to see young people shot like this,” Bernd said. “It has been a very violent year on the reservation … This is something I think the residents in the valley want to see us try to put a stop to.”

Berns said no suspects have been identified and very little is known about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

“We’re coming to you and to the public, asking for anyone that knows anything to contact us, which can be done anonymously,” Bernd said.

Anyone with information about the Sunday night shooting in White Swan can contact the Seattle FBI Office by calling 206-622-0460 or submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

About a half-hour later, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call near West Sixth Street and South Tieton Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man who’d been shot, was unresponsive and after CPR was performed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, we don’t have any suspects for this particular crime,” Yakima County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said. “Our deputies are continuing to investigate.”

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the Sunday night homicide in Wapato can contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or make an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-248-9980, submitting a tip online here or by using the P3 Tips app.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.