Lowe’s will be closed Easter Sunday to give employees a break

Lowe’s is closing all of its stores on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give employees a day off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge.”

The company said it will take steps to ensure that no hourly employees lose scheduled hours or have a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday.

“I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic,” Ellison said.

Earlier this month, Lowe’s announced a temporary increase in wages through the month of April. The company is also providing special payment for hourly associates and ensuring masks and gloves are available for employees who request them.

The company has incorporated enhanced curbside pick-up, Plexiglass shields at all registers, in-store social distancing markers, dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines, regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.

