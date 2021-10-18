Luke Bryan to host 55th Annual CMA Awards on ABC

by Neil Fischer

Luke Bryan will host his first CMA Awards as the 55th annual show takes place on ABC on November 10.

Country music’s biggest night will feature one of their biggest stars in Bryan, who is a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year.

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering,” said Bryan. “The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will take in Nashville Wednesday November 10, at 5:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

“I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine,” said Bryan.

