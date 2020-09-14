Mabton man killed after truck crashes into pickup in Yakima Co.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – One man is dead after two vehicles crashed in Yakima County.
According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Hugo Nunez of Yakima was driving a truck north on SR 223, just south of Granger, around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
That’s when, for reasons under investigation, Nunez crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup going south.
The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Omar Chavez-Sanchez of Mabton, died at the scene.
Nunez was also injured and taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.
Both men were wearing their seat belts.
Charges may be pending, but at this point the cause of the crash is still under investigation.