Mabton man killed after truck crashes into pickup in Yakima Co.

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – One man is dead after two vehicles crashed in Yakima County.

According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Hugo Nunez of Yakima was driving a truck north on SR 223, just south of Granger, around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

That’s when, for reasons under investigation, Nunez crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup going south.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Omar Chavez-Sanchez of Mabton, died at the scene.

Nunez was also injured and taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.

Both men were wearing their seat belts.

Charges may be pending, but at this point the cause of the crash is still under investigation.