Mabton rollover accident claims teenager’s life, injures 3 others

by Dylan Carter

MABTON, Wash. — A tragic rollover car accident in Yakima’s Lower Valley claimed the life of one teenager and seriously injured three others early on Friday morning.

According to PIO Casey Schilperoort of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted around 6:55 a.m. on Friday, September 3 for reports of a single-car rollover accident. Seven units from regional law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and found the vehicle on its top, roughly 50 feet off the roadway on the 1500-block of Glade Rd.

Authorities at the scene of the crash told KAPP-KVEW that the group of teens ventured out to watch the sunrise together. YCSO officials believe the teens were on their way back to town when they sped through a curve and overcorrected, causing them to roll off the roadway.

Yakima County officials also confirmed that one of the vehicle’s four teenage occupants died in the crash. Additionally, the driver was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for immediate care.

The two other victims were transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening by local law enforcement, but no further information regarding their condition is available at this time.

However, local authorities were able to confirm that all four of the occupants were under 18 years of age. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office sent one of their Captains to Mabton to inform the victim’s families.

Later on, the Mabton School District offered a statement on its social media platforms in response to the accident:

This is a breaking news story. An update will be issued if/when further details are revealed by local authorities.

