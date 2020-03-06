Mabton School District places travel restrictions over Coronavirus concerns

MABTON, Wash. — The Mabton School District has placed school-related travel restrictions due to concerns with the Coronavirus.

A letter from the superintendent states:

“Until further notice, all travel outside of Yakima and Benton Counties must have Superintendent Approval.”

At this time, the area is considered to be at low risk and should not be alarmed.

This travel restriction is a preventative measure from the school district.

