Machete-wielding car prowler arrested near Cable Bridge in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pasco police officers arrested a suspect accused of prowling numerous cars while equipped with a machete in a quiet neighborhood near the Cable Bridge last Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, initial reports came in after the suspect was interrupted while prowling two cars near W Ainsworth St & S 13th Ave in Pasco around 3:00 p.m. on August 5, 2021.

The 9-1-1 caller took a video of the suspect running away and they reported to police that he was armed with a machete. Each of the vehicles was reportedly damaged in the process.

PPD officers arrived on the scene to look for the suspect, neighbors reported a third car was being prowled. An additional video was provided to police of the suspect hopping fences while armed with his machete.

Another car that was previously reported stolen out of Kennewick that day was found in the area, but officers couldn’t get in contact with the registered owner. Around 4:45 p.m., community members near S 13th and the Columbia River found 39-year-old Garwech Nyeboul Chut of Kennewick hiding in the attic of someone’s shed.

When officers arrived on the scene, Chut surrendered without incident. Pasco Police found his machete on the ground outside of the shed.

Chut may be investigated further by Kennewick Police for the car theft and for stealing property from the car, but he was booked into the Franklin County Jail for three misdemeanors: Malicious Mischief and two counts of Vehicle Prowling.

