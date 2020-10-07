Madd Hatters Haunt plans yard sale to recoup income lost during pandemic

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

UNION GAP, Wash. — Months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions has left local entertainment businesses struggling, but some have come up with creative ways to make it through.

Union Gap business Madd Hatters Haunt is holding a yard sale this weekend to recoup income lost since its closure in mid-March.

“We decided that we needed to do something, right? We can’t just sit around,” owner Barb Petrea said. “Next to selling a kidney, a yard sale is the next best thing.”

Petrea said she’s been relying on her personal finances to keep the lights on, but hopes proceeds from the yard sale will take care of property taxes and some building upkeep.

The theme this year, THE PURGE! Still more to come. Posted by Madd Hatters Haunt on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Assorted leftover items from the sale will be picked up by Habit for Humanity, with the clothes going to Union Gospel Mission and Rod’s House.

Petrea said she’ll be putting up Christmas decorations this month in hopes that the business will be allowed to open in time for the winter holidays for a “Krampus” or “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme event.

The yard sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Madd Hatters Haunt, 208 Ahtanum Rd. in Union Gap.

