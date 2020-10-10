‘MAGA Meet-Up’ rally in Richland shows support for President Trump

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Around 40 supporters of President Donald Trump are waving signs and flags at John Dam Plaza for their “MAGA Meet-Up” rally.

The rally in Richland started at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to last until 1:00p.m.

A large group of @realDonaldTrump supporters line the streets around John Dam Plaza. One supporter says he just wants to exercise his right to assemble. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/EN5j05wI9b — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) October 10, 2020

An organizer of the event said “the MAGA Meet-Ups play a pivotal role in organizing your local community to help Keep America Great.”

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.