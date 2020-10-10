‘MAGA Meet-Up’ rally in Richland shows support for President Trump
RICHLAND, Wash. — Around 40 supporters of President Donald Trump are waving signs and flags at John Dam Plaza for their “MAGA Meet-Up” rally.
The rally in Richland started at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to last until 1:00p.m.
An organizer of the event said “the MAGA Meet-Ups play a pivotal role in organizing your local community to help Keep America Great.”
