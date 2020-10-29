Mail-in ballots: WA voters, go ahead. OR voters, DO NOT mail; drop box only

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With less than a week left until Election Day, it’s important to ensure your vote gets counted if you haven’t turned in your ballot yet.

Election officials in many states are recommending at this point that voters turn in their ballots in person, even if they have an absentee ballot.

The Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least seven days before a state’s deadline due to service delays. This summer, the post office warned state election officials that voters should send in their ballots no later than Oct. 27 in order to get them in on time. However, each state is different.

Washington voters can mail their ballot as late as Election Day. Ballots that arrive in the mail after Election Day will still be counted until Nov. 23 – as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

You can also still register to vote and vote in person on Election Day at a Washington voting center.

For Oregon voters, mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day; mailing now cannot guarantee it will arrive in time. Postmarked ballots cannot arrive later.

Oregonians cannot vote in person. It’s all drop box from here on out.

Officials in Oregon do not have an estimate for when full unofficial results will be available. In the past two general elections, about 90% of votes were in by noon on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Officials in Washington estimate less than 50% of votes will be reported on Election Night.

