Major collision causes traffic jam at Westbound I-182 in Pasco

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — A major accident has backed up the westbound lane of Interstate-182 between 4th and 20th Ave. Pasco Police and the Washington State Patrol are on the scene.

According to Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson, authorities received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a driver in the wrong lane. The incident involved four total vehicles including a possible semi-tractor-trailer truck.

One fatality has been confirmed, but the person hasn’t been identified yet. There are no updates on the status of the other drivers involved at this time.

Traffic on the westbound lane has been backed up for hours. Authorities have set up a detour to assist the flow of traffic, but ask that drivers find an alternate route to their destinations as they deal with the situation.