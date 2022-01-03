Major mountain pass closures, snow/high winds continue Monday across WA, OR

A strong winter storm brings heavy snow and high winds to Washington and Oregon today.

Several advisories and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. You can find a list of current weather alerts here.

JUST IN: I-84 is closed to all traffic from six miles east of Pendleton to Baker City. This picture from ODOT shows a snow plow stuck in a drift on OR 11. ODOT advises all Umatilla County residents to stay home. #GMNW #orwx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/kbtmsuhvHe — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) January 3, 2022

As of 5:30am Monday, several major mountain passes were closed or facing problems due to blowing snow and high winds in Washington and Oregon.

Monday morning 6am mountain pass update:

Snoqualmie pass I 90

White pass US 12

Stevens Pass US 2

I-84 at Meacham

I-84, 7 miles East of Pendleton MP 216 – 265 closure

(Check back for updates throughout the day.)