Major mountain pass closures, snow/high winds continue Monday across WA, OR
Snow and high winds expected through Monday afternoon across Washington and Oregon.
A strong winter storm brings heavy snow and high winds to Washington and Oregon today.
Several advisories and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. You can find a list of current weather alerts here.
As of 5:30am Monday, several major mountain passes were closed or facing problems due to blowing snow and high winds in Washington and Oregon.
Monday morning 6am mountain pass update:
Snoqualmie pass I 90
Travel eastbound: Pass Closed
Travel westbound: Pass Closed
Conditions: Compact snow and ice on the roadway. I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed both directions due to adverse weather conditions, blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns. Eastbound is closed at North Bend milepost 34. Westbound is closed at Ellensburg milepost 106. WSDOT will provide an update at 9:00AM.
Weather: Snowing hard, gusty winds, blowing and drifting snow with poor visibility.
White pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft / 1372m
Travel eastbound: Pass Closed
Travel westbound: Pass Closed
Conditions: There is snow on the roadway. US-12 White Pass is closed due to multiple snow slides. Eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 138, near the junction with SR-123. Westbound traffic is closed at milepost 183, near the Oak Creek Elk feeding station, 33 miles east of the summit. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft / 1238m
Travel eastbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: There is compact snow and ice on the roadway. Avalanche control work is underway on US 2 Stevens Pass. Eastbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and Westbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 64.5 near the summit. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.
Weather: Snowing with high winds and poor visibility.
I-84 at Meacham
|I-84, 7 miles East of Pendleton MP 216 – 265 closure
(Check back for updates throughout the day.)
