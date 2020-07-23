‘Make masks happen’: Gov. Inslee references ‘Mean Girls’ while promoting mask campaign

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A lawmaker from Western Washington wants to make masks happen.

Democrat Suzan DelBene kicked off the “On Wednesday’s We Wear Pink” effort on Wednesday- a nod to the ‘Mean Girls’ movie.

The Democratic Women’s Caucus is promoting the campaign, urging people to wear a pink mask in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Jay Inslee took the ‘Mean Girls’ reference even further, tweeting a picture with the caption “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. Make masks happen.”

Stop trying to make “fetch” happen. Make masks happen. #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink pic.twitter.com/25SoEg0XGJ — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 22, 2020

