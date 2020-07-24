Man accused of fatally stabbing mom, sister-in-law charged in federal court

BROWNSTOWN, Wash. — A Harrah man suspected of fatally stabbing two relatives in Brownstown, a small town on the Yakama Indian Reservation, was charged in federal court Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder.

Edward C. Robinson, 33, is accused killing his mom, 50-year-old Maria Martinez, his sister-in-law, 23-year-old Shante Barney, and attacking his son on April 9 at a home where the two women were living on Branch Road. Authorities said Barney’s 3-year-old child was at the home when Barney was killed.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find Robinson was sitting on the couch, covered in blood, with a bandage over a fresh cut on his hand. He was taken into custody without incident.

Robinson is facing federal charges including first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted of the murder charges, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

“Violent crime occurring within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation is exceedingly concerning. The tragic and horrific death of the two residents here is intolerable. We will prosecute Mr. Robinson for his alleged responsibility and we will seek justice for the victims’ families and their loved ones,” said U.S. Attorney William Hyslop.

