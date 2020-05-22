Man accused of raping woman at Motel 6 in Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police have arrested a man suspected of raping a woman at the Motel 6 off South Ely Street.

A woman called police on May 16 to report that Marnicus Lockhard, 41, raped her at the motel two days earlier on May 14.

The woman said she met Lockhard through a mutual acquaintance and asked for a ride to a friend’s house. Instead, he allegedly took her to his motel room at the Motel 6 and raped her. Police said they obtained evidence that substantiated the woman’s claims.

With help from Richland police, officers arrested Lockhard on Thursday and booked him at the Benton County Jail on suspicion of third-degree rape.

