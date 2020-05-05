Man accused of raping woman during gathering at Richland home, police say

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — A 24-year-old man is accused of raping and assaulting a woman in Richland over the weekend.

Jose Adan Larios, 24, allegedly went into a room with the victim during a gathering at a Richland home Saturday night. According to a police report, Larios sexually assaulted the woman and bit her repeatedly.

Following the alleged incident, Larios got into a confrontation with people at the home, assaulting them and damaging property, police said.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight for a report of a disturbance, but Larios had left prior to their arrival. He returned to the home several hours later and was taken into custody around 6 a.m.

Larios was booked at the Benton County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape.

