Man accused of terrorizing Asians in three separate incidents in WA

Q13 NEWS STAFF by Q13 NEWS STAFF

Photo: Seattle PD

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for a man accused of terrorizing Asian people in three separate incidents in Ballard Saturday.

According to SPD, officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to Golden Gardens Park, where a man reportedly was yelling at Asian park guests and chasing a female driver as she was trying to leave.

The victim was driving out of the parking lot and was stopped for traffic. The suspect approached the victim’s driver’s side window on foot, knocked on her window and asked, “Where are you from…where is your ID?” The suspect began taking photos of her car and said, “Chinese disease…they bring it here!”

The victim believed she was being targeted for her ethnicity and drove away. The suspect tried to chase her car. The victim called 911 when she was at a safe location.

A few hours later, officers responded to another report of harassment at Golden Gardens that the couple said happened earlier that evening.

A couple told police they were at Golden Gardens walking to their car about 6:45 p.m. when the suspect ran up to them in an aggressive manner, yelling. The suspect came within a few inches of the male victim’s face.

The suspect spit into the male victim’s face, striking his cheek. The suspect continued to yell at the victim, “Where are you from?”

The couple got into their car while the suspect continued to yell at them. The couple were able to leave the area and call police later.

The victims said they believe they were targeted because of their race.

Later that evening, officers responded to another report of Asians being harassed, this time at a restaurant in the 2000 block of NW Market Street.

Employees said at about 5:30 p.m. a suspect approached their business and started knocking on the windows.

The suspect kicked over a stand inside of the store and threatened to throw a table at the victim. The suspect then picked up the wooden door stop and threw it.

The victim said that the same male came to the restaurant the day prior around the same time. During that incident the suspect yelled and caused a disturbance on the street.

The suspect description in all of these crimes is very similar. The suspect is described as a white male, in his thirties, approximately 5’10 tall, muscular build, with dark hair.

SPD’s Bias Crimes Unit is actively investigating these cases and is coordinating with patrol officers and other department resources. The Department is asking anyone who has additional information to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

