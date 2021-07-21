Man airlifted to hospital after combine injury

by Neil Fischer

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS CO., Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted officials in Adams County late Tuesday night to rescue a man who had gotten trapped inside a combine.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to assist just north of the county line Tuesday night.

A man’s legs got caught in an auger while working inside a combine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say it took hours to get the man free from inside the combine.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the man was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

