Man allegedly beats victim to death near Trailhead Park in Pendleton

David Mann by David Mann

PENDLETON, Ore. — Pendleton police arrested a man early Tuesday for allegedly beating another man to death near Trailhead Park.

At 3:42 a.m., officers got a call about a man beating another man on the Westgate Place bridge

Officers quickly arrived and found a man brutally beaten. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old William Butcher, a transient man living in the Pendleton area.

Butcher was taken to the Pendleton Police Department where he provided a statement, then was booked at the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab is assisting the Pendleton Police Department with forensic analysis and evidence collection.

Comments

comments