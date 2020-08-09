Man allegedly makes bomb threat at Walla Walla Safeway

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Witnesses say a man has been detained after allegedly making a bomb threat at a Safeway in Walla Walla.

According to witnesses, the incident started around noon Sunday at the East Rose St. location.

Witnesses tell KAPP-KVEW a man dropped a pink handbag near the main entrance and said it was a bomb.

We’ve reached out to the Walla Walla Police Department for comment and have not heard back.

This is a developing story.

