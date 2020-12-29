Man and woman found dead in Naches home

Yakima Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of two individuals

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Yakima County Sheriff's Office vehicle

UPDATE (12/29/20 4:52 p.m.) — Autopsies are scheduled for Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.

NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man and woman, after their bodies were found in a Naches home in the 200 block of W. 4th Street.

Deputies received a call Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. from a person who found them after failing to contact the victims by phone or in person.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, it is unknown if this is a double homicide, double suicide, or a murder-suicide. Officials are still collecting evidence and should know more soon. Schilperoort added that the home belonged to one of the victims.

Please contact Detective Sergio Reyna with any information regarding the deaths at (509) 574-2574. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Yakima County at (800) 248-9980.

This is a developing story.

