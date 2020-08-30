Man appears to use children to assist him in crime at Kennewick grocery store, authorities say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is looking for a man that appeared to use children to assist him in stealing an elderly woman’s purse from a Kennewick grocery store Sunday afternoon.

The police posted surveillance video on Facebook which appears to show one of the children snatching the elderly woman’s bag out of her cart.

After the child takes the bag, the man and the two children quickly exit the store.

Police are asking the public if they have any information to contact 509-628-0333.

