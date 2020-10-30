Man arrested after car chase results in death of Milton-Freewater woman

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – A car chase in Milton-Freewater resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman on Thursday.

According to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of N Columbia Street and NE 5th Avenue.

48-year-old Christopher Spyridon Avlonitis was driving a white Chevrolet Impala and police say he was chasing a black Honda driven by Charles Falconer with Christy Renee Breeding in the passenger seat.

Both drivers were going north and when they reached the intersection Avlonitis’ car hit Falconer’s Honda. This caused a chain reaction in which Falconer to crashed into a GMC stopped at the red light. That driver, Yesenia Flores-Dias, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

However, when Falconer hit the stopped GMC, Breeding was ejected from the Honda and died at the scene.

Falconer was taken to St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla and is expected to recover.

Avlonitis was later arrested Milton-Freewater police for manslaughter, assault and reckless endangering. He was booked into the Umatilla County Jail.