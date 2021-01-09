Man arrested after domestic violence incident, Kennewick PD say

One Kennewick man was arrested Saturday morning after breaking his restraining order and assaulting the victim multiple times, police said.

Officers arrived at an address in the 3200 block of W. 9th Ct. just before 1:30 a.m. to a domestic violence call, reporting that Salvador Pantaleon-Martinez, 27, was at the location.

According to a news release, Pantaleon-Martinez took the victim’s cell phone and punched her multiple times in the head before leaving on foot.

Police were unable to find the suspect.

Around 7:45 a.m., officers were sent to the same location for another domestic violence call.

The victim said that Pantaleon-Martinez had returned when he took a second phone and hit her multiple times in the head before leaving again, the release said.

This time, officers were able to locate him at another residence in the area where they also found suspected narcotics.

Pantaleon-Martinez was arrested under multiple charges of Robbery in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Felony Order Violation DV, a Felony DOC warrant and misdemeanor warrant for Theft.

Kennewick Police are asking you to contact them if you have more information at 509-628-0333.

For domestic violence help and support, you can reach out to the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties here or at their 24-hour crisis line at 509-582-9841.

