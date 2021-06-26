Man arrested after shooting through Kennewick store window

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was taken into custody Friday night after shooting through a window at a Circle K in Kennewick.

Police said they received a call just after 9:30 p.m. about “a suspicious male making delusional statements and believed to be under the influence of narcotics” while accompanied by his five children, ages three to 13 at 104 S. Washington St.

While officials were en route, they received another call advising Joseph B. Wrisley-Fristed, 34, had produced and discharged his handgun at the window before taking his children into the back.

During this time, “employees and other patrons fled without injury,” a news release said.

Tri-City Regional SWAT, armored vehicles, and patrol officers assisted in what police call “a peaceful solution” as Wrisley-Fristed left the Circle K and surrendered.

The children are now safe with their mother, the news release said.

Wrisley-Fristed is now being charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, call 509-628-0333.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.