Man arrested for armed robbery at Pasco hotel

PASCO, Wash. — Police arrested two men suspected of committing an armed robbery at a hotel early Monday.

Fransisco Morales Jr., 26, and Jorge Luis Monge, 21, were booked at the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

At about 1:10 a.m., the men allegedly entered the Sleep Inn off Road 100 wearing masks and robbed the place with a silver handgun. Security footage showed the robbers leaving in a sedan.

Officers were able to get a description of the robbers’ clothing, tattoos and car.

Two hours later, police pulled over the men for speeding in a sedan that matched the one in the security footage. Police quickly realized that they matched the description of the robbers and called for backup before taking them into custody. Morales had a silver handgun.

After further investigation, police said Morales and Monge may have been involved in a similar robbery at the Baymont Inn around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Kennewick.

In that robbery, police said three masked males robbed the night desk clerk and made off with cash. One of them was holding a silver handgun.

“KPD and PPD will obviously be comparing information from this case with the previous Kennewick robbery,” Pasco police wrote.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

