Man arrested for burglary in Pasco after breaking into vacant home through doggie door

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – A man was arrested for burglary in a neighborhood off of Road 60 in Pasco on Tuesday.

Pasco police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of breaking into a vacant home through a doggie door.

Officers say the man then ran into a nearby backyard to hide after witnesses spotted him.

One neighbor shared her reaction.

“It made me fearful but seeing the police officers here was very helpful. I’m glad they were here to prevent any thing more serious from happening,” said Janice Christiansen.

The man is now facing a burglary charge.