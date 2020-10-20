Man arrested for domestic violence on Leslie Road

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday at the Orchard Hills Apartments off of Leslie Road just after 12 p.m.

The situation resolved quickly when the suspect, an adult male, cooperated with officers.

They arrested him for fourth-degree Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment and Felony Harassment.

The area is now clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

