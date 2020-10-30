Man arrested for exposing himself outside Finley home

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

FINLEY, Wash. — A Finley home’s surveillance video caught a stranger exposing himself at the window of the house, and it later led to his arrest.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of S. Rainier St. on Oct. 5 at about 2 a.m. for the report of prowler who had unscrewed light bulbs on the property.

The home had an active security camera system, and video of the incident showed the male suspect allegedly masturbating while at a window of the residence. KPD’s criminal investigations division was able to use the video to identify the suspect as James Schneider Sr., 48.

A warrant was issued for Schneider, and on Oct. 28, investigators were able to locate Schneider and take him into custody with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Schneider was booked into Benton County Jail for two counts of Voyeurism.

Kennewick police said this is a good reminder for residents to have the outside of their homes well-lit to deter criminals.