Man arrested for lewd crime in Pasco caught flashing a family two days later, police say

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man accused of “pleasuring himself” near the drive-thru window of a Pasco bikini barista stand is back in jail Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect is now accused of exposing his genitals to a family with a small child, then shoplifting from a mini mart and resisting arrest.

Though witness accounts vary, police said a teenage female called 911 around 7 p.m. Tuesday and said a man had just flashed her family, including a much younger sibling. The teen said the man was standing in the street as her family drove past a convenience store.

Officers reportedly found the man dancing outside of that store before he went in and allegedly shoplifted a bag of CornNuts.

Police said the officers use their advanced crisis training to deescalate the situation, but their efforts were met with resistance.

The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of indecent exposure to a person under 14 years old, shoplifting and resisting arrest.

The suspect was previously arrested Sunday afternoon at Hot Beans Espresso on West Sylvester Street. Police took him to the Franklin County jail and booked him on suspicion of lewd conduct

Just past midnight on Tuesday, hours before his second recent arrest, police say the suspect went to a convenience store after having been released from jail, then started throwing unpaid items around and fondling himself. Police formally trespassed him from the business, but said he had allegedly returned hours later to confront the clerk who had been working earlier.

Police said they’ve dealt with the suspect so many times that he’s on a first-name basis with a number of patrol officers, and they are working with loved ones and their Mental Health Outreach team to get him help.

“We recognize the revolving door is frustrating for many of our readers,” police wrote on their Facebook page, which has over 66,000 followers. “We do what we can. We don’t have a magic wand to wave and make all things happy and better again. When a young child is allegedly exposed to such disturbing behavior, arrest is our best option to prevent the community from further harm for at least tonight, and hopefully well into the future.”

Police recommend that people who find themselves in these types of situations call the police immediately, even if vaguely threatened by someone’s behavior.

“If it’s okay when we arrive, that’s fine, we are already out there and you are not really wasting our time,” police wrote.