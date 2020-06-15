Man arrested for lighting cabin on fire, stealing firearms in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A man was arrested in Kittitas County on Sunday for allegedly starting fires and burglarizing a cabin.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a resident in the 9000 block of Colockum Road called to report a fire at their cabin on Friday.

Deputies arrived to find the cabin been set on fire with with flares scattered around the cabin and firearms had been taken.

Kittitas County Fire and Rescue extinguished the flames and there was minimal damage.

The next day, another local citizen called officers to report a suspicious fire in the 8500 block of Cooke Canyon Road. The witness was able to extinguish the fire themselves and reported seeing two men leave the scene. Investigators determined this fire was started with a road flare. Additional flares were found around the area and deputies got a tip about the suspects and their vehicle.

On Sunday, a delivery driver who had seen the suspicious vehicle on Friday called to report he had seen it again parked in front of an Ellensburg home.

Deputies responded and talked to one of the suspects believed to be involved. Ellensburg police helped in finding the second suspect who was identified as 22-year-old Jame R Connell of Auburn.

Connell was arrested on charges of burglary, theft of a firearm and arson. The firearms stolen from the cabin were also recovered.

