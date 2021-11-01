Man arrested in Kennewick after reportedly cutting family member, police say

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 49-year-old man Sunday afternoon who reportedly cut a family member causing them to be transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police responded to the 1800 block of West 4th Ave. around 4:00 p.m. Sunday for an assault with weapons.

RELATED: Woman, 27, shot in Kennewick after possible domestic violence incident, police say

“It was reported that a 49 year old male had cut a family member and also held a knife to their neck,” the Kennewick Police Department said in a news release.

The Kennewick Police Department says two children under the age of five were inside the home with the suspect after the assault. Police say the suspect left the home, and the children were not harmed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

RELATED: 2 men shot in Kennewick late Thursday night

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Richland Police Department, and the Pasco Police Department assisted Kennewick police during this incident.

The suspect was arrested for second degree domestic violence assault, according to police.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.