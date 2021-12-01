Man arrested in Kennewick for making threats while breaking into mailboxes, using counterfeit bills

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was arrested in the Tri-Cities after failing to steal from local mailboxes and attempting to make purchases with counterfeit money early on Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD), the suspect was seen trying to break into locked mailboxes at an apartment complex on the 300-block of N Filmore St. The call came in around 12:09 a.m. and officers were dispatched shortly after.

After an investigation, police investigators found that the man threatened to “feloniously assault” bystanders if they attempted to intervene.

The man failed to open any of the mailboxes and left the complex in a silver Jeep Wrangler.

Soon after, KPD was dispatched to a business less than a block away. He attempted to use counterfeit money to make purchases near the 5200-block of West Clearwater Ave.

The cashier at the business described a man with a similar description and driving a similar car. While making the purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill, the man had asked the cashier for directions to a hotel on N Columbia Center Boulevard.

According to KPD, when they arrived at the hotel, the suspect’s vehicle was in the parking lot. Officers saw a crowbar in clear view inside the suspect car and requested a search warrant to seize the vehicle.

Officer then made contact with the man, who allegedly refused to exit his room after he was advised he was under arrest. After applying for an additional search warrant for the hotel room, officers arrested the man.

The man was brought into police custody and charged for Witness Intimidation and Fraud.

Both incidents are still under investigation. If you have information on the mailbox incident, case #21-49649, or the counterfeit money incident, case #21-49651, contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

