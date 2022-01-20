Man arrested in Prosser for trespassing on a hay truck in his birthday suit

by Dylan Carter

PROSSER, Wash. — There are no ifs, and, or butts about it: A man was arrested for indecent exposure after trespassing on a hay truck while strutting around in his birthday suit in rural Benton County.

According to a social media alert from staff members at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a plot of property near the intersection of S Steele Road and Old Inland Empire Highway in Prosser around Noon on January 19, 2022.

Someone called to report that a naked man was hanging out in a hay truck in Prosser and wanted law enforcement to address the indecency.

After arriving at the scene of the exposure and doing a little bit of investigating, it became evident that it wasn’t the naked man’s truck or property.

Needless to say, the truck’s owner was upset when they found out a naked straggler was hanging out in their vehicle.

Deputies brought the suspect into custody and arrested him on unspecified warrants—likely related to indecent exposure and/or trespassing. They sent those charges up to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Let’s just hope those deputies wiped down the back of their patrol car with a disinfectant wipe after booking the suspect, who they identified as David C., into the Benton County Jail.

