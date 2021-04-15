Man arrested in Yakima after threatening others with a machete, police say

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department says a man was arrested Wednesday evening after he was threatening others with a machete at Home Depot.

Police responded to the Home Depot at 2115 S 1st St. around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Yakima Police say there were no victims located upon arrival.

The incident turned into a standoff between the man and police.

The Yakima Police Department says the man was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m. with minor injuries.

