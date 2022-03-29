Man burned in Yakima fire that spread through most of a home’s living spaces overnight

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — One man was transported to an area hospital with burns he suffered in a house fire that spread through most of the living spaces and racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

According to information made public by the Yakima Fire Department (YFD), crews responded to a residential structure fire on the 200-block of S 47th Ave around 1:51 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

While fire trucks arrived at the scene, crews quickly observed a fire involving the front side of a single-story home. Firefighters also made contact with an occupant of the building who was burned before he could exit the house.

Medics rendered first aid at the scene before he was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his burns. No further details regarding his condition have been made public at this time. Authorities confirmed that no one else was injured as a result of this fire.

Crews dulled the flames from spreading to the exterior before entering the home to advance their efforts. Once inside, the crews were able to contain the fire and begin their investigation. However, they have not been able to identify the cause of the blaze just yet.

Fire investigators estimate that the home suffered $300,000 in damages.

In total, 16 firefighters from across the region responded to the area to help put the flames out.

