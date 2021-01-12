Man caught on camera breaking into Kennewick business

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a business Monday night.

According to police, security cameras filmed the suspect forcing their way into Traffic Jams on North Edison Street by shattering the front glass door.

Once inside, footage shows the suspect broke more glass and stole merchandise.

The suspect then left but returned minutes later, wearing a different jacket, and committed a second burglary at the location.

If you have any information about the criminal, you’re asked to contact Kennewick police.

