Man charged with molesting young girl in Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with molesting a small child in Kennewick after reportedly confessing to the crime last January.

Court records show Jeremiah Spencer Templeton was booked at the Benton County Jail for first-degree child molestation on Wednesday, July 29.

According to a police report, Templeton went to the Kennewick Police Department in January and admitted to molesting an elementary school-aged girl a couple years earlier.

Police said Templeton apparently decided to turn himself in after being confronted by a relative of the victim.

The case was investigated before being sent to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The prosecutor’s office made the decision to charge Templeton earlier this month.

