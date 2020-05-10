Man charged with murder following stabbing in Richland

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

RICHLAND, Wash. — Earnace Beasley Jr. was charged with Murder in the first degree and Burglary in the first degree after a stabbing Saturday night at the Economy Inn in Richland.

Police say a caller indicated that someone was stabbed by a tenant of the motel during the altercation.

The incident happened late Saturday night at the Economy Inn on George Washington Way, involving two men, one of which was 65-year-old Earnace Beasley Jr.

The other male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

This is still an active investigation and the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments