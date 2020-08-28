Man charged with murder in death of 3-month-old daughter

David Mann by David Mann

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington man accused of causing multiple brain injuries to his 3-month-old daughter is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the baby died of her injuries.

The Columbian reports Elijah I. Partida, 22, entered not-guilty pleas to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, both domestic violence-related, Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court. Trial is set for Oct. 19, court records show.

He was originally charged with first-degree assault of a child-domestic violence and was picked up on a warrant.

In light of the new charges, Judge Gregory Gonzales granted the prosecution’s request that Partida’s bail be increased from $300,000 to $500,000.

An updated probable cause affidavit says the baby died the night of Aug. 11 after being removed from life-support. She had been given a “brain death diagnosis.”

According to the affidavit, a medical exam revealed the baby suffered brain bleeding and fractures to four lower ribs near her spine that were in various stages of healing. The court document does not say how she was injured.

Maja was in Partida’s care when she became unresponsive Aug. 5 and was taken by air ambulance to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, the affidavit says.

A child abuse pediatrics specialist at the hospital said the baby’s injuries were “not likely caused by any accidental mechanism, and no history provided by the parents explained the injury,” the affidavit reads.

When interviewed by police, Partida said he didn’t know how the baby was injured. He said she was fussy and appeared to have a seizure before becoming unresponsive, according to the affidavit.