Man charged with triple murder on Yakama Indian Reservation

PARKER, Wash. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Parker man accused of fatally shooting three people in his small community on the Yakama Indian Reservation.

Clifton Frank Peter, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

If convicted, Peter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison and will have to pay up to $250,000 in restitution for each murder charge.

Peter is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Omar Venegas-Mora, Omar’s wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara, and 63-year-old Javier Luna-Gonzalez at a home in the 500 block of Columbia St. in Parker on Monday, June 1.

Authorities arrested Peter near Parker Bridge Road within a few days of the crime and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Yakama Nation jail.

Peter is scheduled to appear Thursday before a federal judge in Yakima.

