Man commits fraud and steals sweatshirt at Kennewick Walmart

David Mann by David Mann

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are looking for a man accused of using stolen debit card information to make fraudulent purchases the Kennewick Walmart.

The victim called police to report the fraudulent purchases on Thursday around 10:40 a.m.

The victim said that she had her debit card in her physical possession, and she did not know how someone got her information.

Police said their suspect was caught on camera at the Walmart on South Quillan Street. He allegedly bought gift cards with the victim’s debit card information and stole a sweatshirt from the store.

Police would like to learn his name.

If you recognize him, contact the Kennewick Police Department through dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Comments

comments