Man considered armed and dangerous on the run after removing GPS tracker

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous who was recently released from prison.

Roger Dwayne Thompson served two years for first-degree theft and other crimes. While in custody, police said he made several threats to shoot and kill police officers, Department of Corrections employees and himself once released.

On Thursday afternoon, he was transported to the area of Stevens Drive and Knight Street in Richland for an appointment, where he removed his GPS tracker and escaped.

“Thompson is considered a threat to the community and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a statement.

The fugitive is about 5-foot-10, 205 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, back and left ear.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

