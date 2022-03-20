Man crashes car into Kinglet Restaurant in Walla Walla

by Margo Cady

A car crashed into the side of the Whitehouse Crawford building in Walla Walla, Washington. Image courtesy of Walla Walla Police Department.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) said a man crashed his car into a building Saturday night.

WWPD along with Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to 55 West Cherry for reports of a car that had crashed into a building around 7:30 p.m. on March 19th.

Upon arrival, officials found a small SUV that had crashed into the side of the Whitehouse Crawford building. The space currently houses the Kinglet Restaurant, and about 100 people were inside at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported from inside the building.

READ: Man loots can, rams getaway car into patrol cars before getting arrested

WWPD says the driver, a 20-year-old man, was treated on scene by medics before being transported to a local hospital. At this time, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Officials say the driver did not appear to be under the influence of anything at the time of the crash, and no passengers were in the car. However, there may have been some sort of distraction involved; no further details were provided.

City officials have inspected the building and have declared the Whitehouse Crawford building to be a hazard due to the extensive damage the crash caused.

The Kinglet Restaurant is currently closed and will remain closed until the building can be repaired.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.