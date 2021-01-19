Man dies after crashing down 150 foot embankment in Kittitas Co.

CLE ELUM, wash. – One man is dead after driving his pickup truck off an embankment in Kittitas County.

According to Washington State Patrol, on Monday 66-year-old Carl Kossow or North Bend was driving west on I-90 between Nelson and South Cle Elum when he veered off the highway to the right and crashed 150 feet down an embankment.

Kossow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, its not yet known if drugs or alcohol was a factor.