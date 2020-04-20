Man dies after falling from Court Street overpass and getting hit by a car
PASCO, Wash. — Traffic was backed up in Pasco Sunday because of a death on highway 395.
According to police reports, 52-year-old Timothy Mayberry was on the Court Street overpass when he fell from the overpass and onto the highway.
He was then hit and killed by a car traveling on the 395 highway. The two people in the car were uninjured.
The cause is still under investigation and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.