Man dies after falling from Court Street overpass and getting hit by a car

PASCO, Wash. — Traffic was backed up in Pasco Sunday because of a death on highway 395.

According to police reports, 52-year-old Timothy Mayberry was on the Court Street overpass when he fell from the overpass and onto the highway.

He was then hit and killed by a car traveling on the 395 highway. The two people in the car were uninjured.

The cause is still under investigation and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

