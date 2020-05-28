Man dies after falling off cliff in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A Bellevue man died after falling off a cliff in Cle Elum Wednesday morning.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Manuel Vellon was sightseeing at Peoh Point Lookout when he slipped an fell off a ridge crest.

Vellon was found gravely injured about 400 yards down the embankment.

Life-saving measures were attempted with help from Kittitas County Fire District 7 and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue personnel, but Vellon’s injuries were too severe and he passed away before he could be transported to a hospital.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Vellon’s family during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

